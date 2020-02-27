Lent is underway: Brian Kramp is on the hunt for the best fish fry in the area

MILWAUKEE -- Seven years and more than 40 fish fry dinners ago, Brian Kramp started his search for the area's best and most unique fish fry. And with the return of the Lenten season, he's back at it. First up in 2020, A Milwaukee supper club that's been around for nearly a century -- Alioto's.

About Alioto's (website)

Since the opening of "Alioto's Garden" in 1923 by Papa John Alioto, it has been our goal to perfect the art of preparation, presentation and service of fine foods for the most discriminating connoisseur.

Alioto's famous fish fry is served on Fridays from 11:30am until 9:30pm. Reservations are recommended. We offer many different Friday specials.

The Lounge has a classic relaxing atmosphere. We offer a happy hour with a complimentary appetizers, and the Lounge also has a special menu that includes a build a burger and create a pizza section.