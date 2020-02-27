Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Man injured in ‘battery cutting’ incident in Milwaukee, police seeking unknown suspect

Posted 12:29 pm, February 27, 2020, by
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a battery cutting that occurred Wednesday night, Feb. 26 in the area of 23rd and Pierce. It happened around 10 p.m.

Police say the victim is a 33-year-old Milwaukee man. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

