MFD crews respond to residential fire near 83rd and Villard

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is at the scene of a residential fire near 83rd and Villard on the city’s west side.

FOX6 News crews captured a heavy fire department presence at that location just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. There is visible damage to what appears to be a multi-home building.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed that the two-alarm residential fire spread to two nearby buildings. Milwaukee Fire Chief Michael Blackwood confirmed that the fire has been knocked down, and firefighters are still investigating. The chief also tells FOX6 News that there the home was occupied when the fire started, but no injuries are reported at this time.

Jhyia Reese shared the video below with FOX6 News.

Another viewer, who asked that we not use their name, shared additional video from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.