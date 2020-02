Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brew City Brand is supporting the victims of the Miller Brewery shooting with #MillerStrong t-shirts. Five Miller Brewery employees were fatally shot at their workplace near 41st Street and State Street Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26.

The shooter, a Milwaukee man, 51, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter was an employee. No members of the public were involved.