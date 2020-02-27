Milwaukee police investigate 2 separate crashes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate crashes that happened early Thursday morning, Feb. 27.

The first crash happened near 35th and Pierce around 12:30 a.m.

A FOX6 crew found a vehicle on its side and an ambulance on the scene.

Crash near 35th and Pierce in Milwaukee

At this time, there’s no word from police on the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

The second crash happened around 51st and Capitol around 2 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved ended up on its roof.

Crash near 51st and Capitol in Milwaukee

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

