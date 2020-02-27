Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 31-year-old woman

Posted 11:55 am, February 27, 2020, by , Updated at 12:04PM, February 27, 2020

Alicia Hudson

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 31-year-old woman.

Alicia Hudson has not been seen since Tuesday, Feb. 25. She had been taken to Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday — and released a short time later.

Hudson is described as a female, black, 5’2″ tall, weighing about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a thin, maroon jacket over a gray sweater with blue jeans, and gray and white sneakers. She was carrying a small red purse too.

If you have information that could lead to Hudson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.

