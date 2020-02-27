× Peggy Lynn Johnson to be buried with family in Belvidere, IL on March 4

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County officials released on Thursday, Feb. 27 information regarding the burial of Peggy Lynn Johnson.

Johnson was known for two decades as Jane Doe in Racine County. This, after her body had been found in a cornfield in the Town of Raymond in 1999. This past November, authorities positively identified Johnson — and planned to ensure she received a proper burial.

Officials said on Thursday that Johnson will be laid to rest on Wednesday, March 4 next to her mother and grandparents at Highland Garden of Memories, located at 9800 Illinois Route 76 in Belvidere, Illinois. A service will be held at 11 a.m. and attended by Peggy’s family. It will also be open to members of the community.

Due to the sensitive nature surrounding Johnson’s passing, officials say the family is asking for privacy during this difficult time. But they would like to invite the community to share in Johnson’s service as a celebration of her life.

The memorial service for Johnson will have a special blessing officiated by Racine County Sheriff’s Office Pastor Antony Balistreri.