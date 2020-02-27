Police: Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 21st and Center, suspect in custody

Posted 10:43 am, February 27, 2020

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 21st and W. Center Street on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries — and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

 

 

