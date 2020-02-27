× ‘Profoundly saddened:’ Businesses, organizations react to Miller Brewery shooting

MILWAUKEE — Businesses and organizations are shared messages after five Miller Brewery employees were fatally shot at their workplace near 41st Street and State Street Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26.

Harley-Davidson:

“Our sincere condolences go out to our MolsonCoors friends, neighbors, and everyone affected by the tragic situation that occurred today at their Milwaukee headquarters. Our hearts are with you.”

Milwaukee Bucks:

“Our thoughts are with the men and women who lost their lives, as well as with their families, friends and co-workers. We join with the entire Milwaukee area in expressing our sadness during this painful time. The people of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum are heartbroken by today’s horrific tragedy that took place in our community at Molson Coors.”

Anheuser-Busch:

“We were saddened to learn of the violence that occurred at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee today. We stand with our friends and industry colleagues, and extend our sincere condolences to everyone touched by this tragic situation.”

Milwaukee Brewers:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends at MolsonCoors after today’s tragic event.”

Sprecher Brewery:

“Milwaukee is a close-knit community, and when one of us hurts, we all hurt. Today we all hurt. Today, lives were taken. And today, we are all part of the Miller Coors family. We stand with our brothers and sisters at Miller Coors, profoundly saddened – and sending compassion, strength, and healing in the aftermath of today’s senseless act.”