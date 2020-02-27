× Recall issued for bacon from Sheboygan County butcher shop

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Quality Cut Meats has issued a recall for bacon products, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday, Feb. 27.

The company, based in Cascade, is recalling one-pound packages of Door Karma Farm uncured pepper bacon sold at the Door Karma Farm Store in Bailey’s Harbor.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the product. The Class II recall, designating a “remote probability” of adverse health consequences was initiated based on evidence collected during routine state inspection.