Tough talks: Best ways parents can address traumatic events with their kids

Posted 10:21 am, February 27, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Schools were among those to go into lockdown following the shooting at Miller Brewery on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Marquette University High School was locked tight for about 40 minutes. Milwaukee Public Schools put Story Elementary on lockdown until about 4 p.m. As you can imagine, those kids will have a lot of questions about what happened -- and difficult discussions will need to take place.

Rebecca Michelsen with Penfield Children's Center joins Real Milwaukee with some advice on how parents should approach these difficult topics.

Tips for tough conversations: 

  • Keep it simple
  • Avoid overexposure
  • Watch what they watch
  • Normalize their feelings
  • Wrap up with Good
  • Be Patient and repeat if necessary
