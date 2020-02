TOWN OF BELOIT — The Town of Beloit Police Department has asked for public assistance locating a “missing/runaway” child.

Authorities say Isabella Mar was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 near Elmwood and Dewey Avenues in Beloit. She is described as 5’2″ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants and black crocs.

If you have seen Isabella Mar, call police dispatch at 608-757-2244.