Vigil held for 5 victims of Miller Brewery shooting

GREENFIELD — A vigil was held Thursday, Feb. 26 at Ridge Community Church in Greenfield for the five victims killed in Wednesday’s Miller Brewery shooting. Those victims have been identified by Milwaukee police.

Jesus Valle Jr.

A woman who answered a call to a possible listing for Valle said she was his sister. She declined to give her name but said he leaves behind a wife and two small children. She was crying and the sounds of others crying in the background could be heard. She declined further comment.

Gennady Levshetz

Levshetz’s obituary identified him as married with two children and two grandchildren. It said he would be remembered as a “kind, caring, and giving person who always put his family’s needs before his own.”

Trevor Wetselaar

Wetselaar’s LinkedIn page says he graduated from UW-Madison and he worked as an engine room operator with Miller Coors since 2018. Before that, he served as a nuclear reactor operator in the U.S. Navy.

Dana Walk

Walk’s Facebook page states that he attended Kettle Moraine High School and contains photos of fishing and sailing.

CLICK HERE to view the verified GoFundMe campaign started for Walk.

Dale Hudson

Hudson’s Facebook page states that he was married and attended Elkhorn Area High School. A woman who answered the phone at his home had no comment.