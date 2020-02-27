‘We will miss them terribly:’ Learn more about the victims of the Miller Brewery shooting

MILWAUKEE — We are just beginning to learn about the lives that were lost in the Miller Brewery shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 26 — who are they, what they meant to their families.

On Thursday, Milwaukee police identified the five victims in this shooting incident as:

Jesus Valle Jr., 33, Milwaukee

Gennady Levshetz, 61, Mequon

Trevor Wetselaar, 33, Milwaukee

Dana Walk, 57, Delafield

Dale Hudson, 60, Waukesha

“They were powerhouse operators, they were machinists, and they were electricians. But more importantly, they were husbands, they were fathers, and they were friends. They were part of the fabric of the company, our community — and we will miss them terribly,” said Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors.

Jesus Valle Jr.

A woman who answered a call to a possible listing for Valle said she was his sister. She declined to give her name but said he leaves behind a wife and two small children. She was crying and the sounds of others crying in the background could be heard. She declined further comment.

Gennady Levshetz

Levshetz’s obituary identified him as married with two children and two grandchildren. It said he would be remembered as a “kind, caring, and giving person who always put his family’s needs before his own.”

Trevor Wetselaar

Wetselaar’s LinkedIn page says he graduated from UW-Madison and he worked as an engine room operator with Miller Coors since 2018. Before that, he served as a nuclear reactor operator in the U.S. Navy.

Dana Walk

Walk’s Facebook page states that he attended Kettle Moraine High School and contains photos of fishing and sailing.

Dale Hudson

Hudson’s Facebook page states that he was married and attended Elkhorn Area High School. A woman who answered the phone at his home had no comment.

The Molson Coors complex features a 160-year-old brewery, a packaging center that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution center the size of five football fields. A massive red Miller sign that towers over it is a well-known symbol in a city where beer and brewing are intertwined with local history.