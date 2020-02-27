× Wisconsin Center District to increase wages to $15/hour effective July 1

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Center District (WCD) announced on Thursday, Feb. 27 a minimum wage increase to $15 per hour. In addition, those currently making up to $18.50 per hour will receive no less than a $1.50 per hour wage increase, all effective July 1, 2020.

WCD owns and operates the Wisconsin Center, Miller High Life Theatre, and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Sixty-five percent of WCD staff will be positively impacted by this change.

All three venues will be home to the DNC events and activities this summer.