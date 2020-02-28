Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.
I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)
MONDAY and TUESDAY, MARCH 2 & 3, 2020
I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:
- I-94 EAST (SB) from Rawson Avenue south to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.
* New Project Coming Soon
I-43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road) Mid-April through late fall 2020
WisDOT is scheduled to begin preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I-43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. The projects include reconstructing traffic signals, installing new signals, along with minor geometric modifications. Construction is scheduled to begin mid-April and be completed late fall 2020.
Bridges receiving rehabilitation:
- NB/SB Ramps and bridges over Silver Spring Drive (5 bridges total)
- Port Washington Road bridge over the Milwaukee River (1 bridge)
- NB/SB Ramps and bridges over Lexington Avenue (3 bridges total)
I-43 bridges over Silver Spring Drive:
- I-43 NB bridge over Silver Spring Drive
- I-43 SB bridge over Silver Spring Drive
- I-43 NB exit ramp to Silver Spring Drive
- Silver Spring Drive entrance ramp to I-43 NB
Work scheduled:
- Northbound and Southbound exit and entrance ramps will be closed at different stages of the project with marked detours.
- The four bridges over Silver Spring Drive will receive deck repairs, polymer asphalt overlay, joint repairs, and steel girder painting.
- The intersection of the I-43 SB exit ramp and Silver Spring Drive will receive new monotube traffic signals, geometric modifications and new curb ramps.
Project Impacts:
- Lanes will be reduced on I-43 northbound and southbound to facilitate the bridgework
- Minor delays are expected
- There will be some lane restrictions on Silver Spring Drive and Port Washington Road south of Hampton Avenue to facilitate signal and bridge work