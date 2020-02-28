Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

MONDAY and TUESDAY, MARCH 2 & 3, 2020

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Rawson Avenue south to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour:

Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.

* New Project Coming Soon

I-43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road) Mid-April through late fall 2020

WisDOT is scheduled to begin preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I-43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. The projects include reconstructing traffic signals, installing new signals, along with minor geometric modifications. Construction is scheduled to begin mid-April and be completed late fall 2020.

Bridges receiving rehabilitation:

NB/SB Ramps and bridges over Silver Spring Drive (5 bridges total)

Port Washington Road bridge over the Milwaukee River (1 bridge)

NB/SB Ramps and bridges over Lexington Avenue (3 bridges total)

I-43 bridges over Silver Spring Drive:

I-43 NB bridge over Silver Spring Drive

I-43 SB bridge over Silver Spring Drive

I-43 NB exit ramp to Silver Spring Drive

Silver Spring Drive entrance ramp to I-43 NB

Work scheduled:

Northbound and Southbound exit and entrance ramps will be closed at different stages of the project with marked detours.

The four bridges over Silver Spring Drive will receive deck repairs, polymer asphalt overlay, joint repairs, and steel girder painting.

The intersection of the I-43 SB exit ramp and Silver Spring Drive will receive new monotube traffic signals, geometric modifications and new curb ramps.

Project Impacts: