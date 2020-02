Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- A hardworking member of the Brown Deer police force got a proper sendoff Feb. 28.

Vader, a K-9 with the department, has served the citizens of Brown Deer since 2012. He worked with Patrol Officer Joshua Morgan for eight years.

For Vader's retirement, he was awarded a "meritory service award of excellence." He'll now live his life at home with Officer Morgan. A couple of new dogs are being trained by different officers at the Brown Deer Police Department.