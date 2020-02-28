Milwaukee Brewers announce 4 additions to ‘Wall of Honor’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will honor Gold Glove outfielder Carlos Gómez and All-Star pitchers Yovani Gallardo and Francisco Rodríguez by inducting them onto the Brewers Wall of Honor.

Gómez, who spent six seasons (2010-15) of his 13-year Major League career with the Brewers, will ceremonially retire as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers before being receiving the Wall of Honor distinction. The details of the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the Brewers and the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association will induct the late Wes Covington onto the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor during a ceremony on May 20.

The Brewers and Milwaukee Braves Walls of Honor are permanent displays outside of Miller Park on the north side of the ballpark adjacent to the Hot Corner entrance. Honorees have a plaque with their photo accompanied by a synopsis of their career.

Carlos Gómez

During Gómez’s tenure, he batted .267 with 87 HR, 288 RBI and 152 stolen bases in 697 games. A two-time All-Star in Milwaukee (2013, 2014), Gómez is one of only six players to be awarded a Gold Glove with the Brewers, earning the honor in 2013 as the first member of the Crew to do so since 1982. In 2011, he recorded a perfect fielding percentage as the Brewers’ everyday center fielder and was a force in the team’s run to the National League Championship Series, batting .357 in eight postseason contests.

Yovani Gallardo

Gallardo was selected by the Brewers in the second round of the 2004 First-Year Player Draft and went on to spend eight seasons with the team (2007-14), going 89-54 with a 3.69 ERA in 214 appearances (211 starts). He holds the all-time franchise record in strikeouts (1,226) and earned Brewers Pitcher of the Year honors three times (2009, 2010, 2012). In 2010, he represented the team in the All-Star Game and went on to earn a Silver Slugger Award among National League pitchers.

Francisco Rodríguez

Rodríguez spent five seasons of his 16-year Major League career in a Brewers uniform, recording a 2.91 ERA and 95 saves in 263 appearances while being selected to the All-Star team in 2014 and 2015. In those years (2014-15), he combined to record 82 saves and joined John Axford as the only two pitchers in franchise history to record at least 35 saves in multiple seasons.

Wes Covington

Covington will become the 19th member inducted into the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor. He made his Major League debut with the Braves and spent six seasons of his 11-year Major League career (1956-61) with the team, batting .284 with 64 HR and 235 RBI across 468 games. The best year of Covington’s career came in a Braves uniform in 1958, when he batted .330 with 24 HR and 74 RBI in 90 games.