Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Community vigil to be held Monday, March 2 at Church of the Gesu

Posted 4:56 pm, February 28, 2020, by

Church of the Gesu, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In light of recent tragic events, a community vigil will be held on Monday, March 2, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Church of the Gesu (1145 W. Wisconsin Avenue).

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a program to begin at 5 p.m. Pastor Lisa Bates-Froiland from Redeemer Lutheran Church will preside over the vigil. Reflections will also be offered by community and spiritual leaders, including Marquette President Michael Lovell.

The event is open to the general public.

