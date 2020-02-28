× Family of Miller Brewery shooter releases statement: ‘Our family feels terrible sadness and heartache’

MILWAUKEE — The family of the shooter in the Miller Brewery shooting issued a statement on Friday, Feb. 28 in response to the events that played out earlier this week. That statement reads as follows:

Our family feels terrible sadness and heartache over the tragic incident at Molson Coors and devastating loss to the Milwaukee community. We are shocked and dismayed to learn of the apparent involvement and death of our family member. We sincerely extend our sympathy, compassion and prayers to the victims and families who lost their loved ones. Our family does not intend to make any further statements or conduct interviews, and we please ask the media and others to respect our privacy and allow us space to mourn and heal.

FOX6 News has decided to no longer name the shooter involved in this incident — unless circumstances make it necessary to do so.

