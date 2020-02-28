Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Gov. Evers announces $40.5 million in grants for Wisconsin harbor maintenance

Posted 12:33 pm, February 28, 2020
Port Milwaukee flooding

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday, Feb. 28 the dispersion of grants totaling just over $40.5 million for eight harbor maintenance projects around the state. Funding will go toward improving facilities to promote shipbuilding and waterborne freight — assisting economic development in local communities and statewide.

In a statement, Gov. Evers said:

“Wisconsin has the unique advantage of being surrounded by water on three sides, with a vital commercial port and harbor system. With the 2019-2021 budget we committed to investing in this critical asset. These grants strengthen the link between our transportation infrastructure and the success of three critical state industries: agriculture, manufacturing and shipbuilding. Ultimately, it all results in strong communities.”

Part of the 2020 Harbor Assistance Program, the grants include funding for eight projects — including Port Milwaukee. Port Milwaukee will receive $200,000 for site preparatory work for the construction of an intermodal container facility on the property. Additionally, Port Milwaukee received $2.9 million for the project from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Freight Railroad Preservation Program.

U.S. Oil was granted $1.5 million to install a vapor control system, repair and modify story tanks and construct enhanced rail connections at its Port Milwaukee facility. The total cost of the project is estimated at $4.85 million

St. Mary’s Cement Inc. will also receive $166,640 in emergency funding to repair a bollard. The company delivers roughly a half-million tons of cement to the Port Milwaukee terminal.

Also receiving funding are:

  • Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, $29 million
  • DeLong Co. Inc. in Port Washington, $4.9 million
  • City Centre in Manitowoc, $2.2 million
  • Apostle Island Marina in Bayfield, $2.05 million
  • Fraser Shipyard in Superior, $500,000
