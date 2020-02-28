× Kenosha Police release name of 18-year-old found dead

KENOSHA — Police have released the name of the woman found dead in a downtown Kenosha residence Wednesday morning.

At the scene, police found Anna M. Chumbley, 18, not breathing and without a pulse. Life-saving efforts were not successful.

A cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Chumbley is a high school senior within the Kenosha Unified School District, according to police.

The Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau is currently investigating and confident there is no risk to the community.