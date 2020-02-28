Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Kenosha Police release name of 18-year-old found dead

Posted 11:15 am, February 28, 2020, by , Updated at 11:18AM, February 28, 2020

Kenosha police

KENOSHA — Police have released the name of the woman found dead in a downtown Kenosha residence Wednesday morning.

At the scene, police found Anna M. Chumbley, 18, not breathing and without a pulse. Life-saving efforts were not successful.

A cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Chumbley is a high school senior within the Kenosha Unified School District, according to police.

The Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau is currently investigating and confident there is no risk to the community.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.