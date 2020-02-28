Kenosha Police release name of 18-year-old found dead
KENOSHA — Police have released the name of the woman found dead in a downtown Kenosha residence Wednesday morning.
At the scene, police found Anna M. Chumbley, 18, not breathing and without a pulse. Life-saving efforts were not successful.
A cause of death is pending toxicology results.
Chumbley is a high school senior within the Kenosha Unified School District, according to police.
The Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau is currently investigating and confident there is no risk to the community.
