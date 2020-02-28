MilwaukeeStrong: Molson Coors starts GoFundMe for brewery shooting victims, donates $500K

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors established a GoFundMe Friday dedicated to the family members of those lost in Wednesday’s tragedy, donating $500,000 to victims’ families. That puts the Miller Valley Survivors Fund halfway to its goal of $1,000,000.

In a statement on the GoFundMe page, Molson Coors says:

On February 26, 2020 our community and brewing family experienced an unthinkable tragedy. We lost teammates, parents, spouses, and friends. They were part of the fabric of our company and our community.

We are devastated by the loss of Dale Hudson, electrician with our Milwaukee Brewery since 2008; Gene Levshetz, powerhouse operator with our Milwaukee Brewery since 2008; Jesse Valle Jr., powerhouse operator with our Milwaukee Brewery since 2014; Dana Walk, machinist with our Milwaukee Brewery since 2004; and Trevor Wetselaar, powerhouse operator with our Milwaukee Brewery since 2018. Our hearts break for their families.

The Miller Valley Survivors Fund was established to provide direct financial assistance to the family members of the deceased and others directly affected. The priority is to give the victim’s families the long-term help and support they’ll need in the years ahead.

Molson Coors does not own or control the fund or its distributions. It is managed by the National Compassion Fund–a program of the National Center for Victims of Crime. Click here for more information about the National Compassion Fund. One hundred percent (100%) of the funds raised will go to the families and those impacted by the tragedy.

The outpouring of support and requests to help across the community has been overwhelming. Thank you for honoring our teammates and friends.