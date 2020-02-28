Public vigil for Miller Brewery shooting victims scheduled for Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A vigil for the Miller Brewery shooting victims is scheduled for Sunday at Milwaukee City Hall. The public vigil will begin at 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be among the speakers honoring the lives lost in Wednesday's tragedy.

"The Miller family has been part of Milwaukee for 165 years," Barrett said. "They've been there for us. I think it's important for us to be there for them."

The vigil is being organized by the 80% Coalition. Speakers will range from faith leaders to city officials and community-based organizations. There will also be support for anyone in need of help.

'We will be giving out information on the crisis hotline, we want people to know that there's always somebody who can hear who can help we are there to support you," said Darryl Morin, the lead organizer of 80% Coalition.

This is an open invitation for all those seeking unity and healing.