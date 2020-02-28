Sick of the same sides: Recipes that will help you freshen up dinner time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Rob Heotis with Pete's Fruit Market joins Real Milwaukee to help you shake up your sides.

Honey Nut squash with feta

INGREDIENTS:

● 4 honeynut squash

● 4-5 sprigs fresh herbs; thyme, rosemary, and or sage.

● 2 tbsp olive oil

● salt and pepper

● goat cheese and pine nuts or pistachios for garnish

● 2 tbsp tahini (optional if desired)

DIRECTIONS:

● preheat oven to 400°

● slice each honeynut squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds

● brush olive oil on each cut side. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. lay the fresh herbs across each cut side and turn over onto the cut squash side.

● bake for 20 to 25 min and fork can easily be inserted into squash

● remove from the oven. Flip squash so flesh us upright. Sprinkle with goat cheese and nuts. Drizzle with tahini sauce if desired. Scatter with some more fresh herbs for garnish, serve

MEXICAN GRAY SQUASH AND CORN SIDE

INGREDIENTS:

● 6 gray squash (mexican zucchini) diced medium

● 2 corn on the cobs with kernels removed or 1 cup frozen corn

● 1 chopped jalapeno green or red

● 2 tbsp olive oil

● 1 cloves of peeled minced garlic

● 1 medium yellow onion diced

● salt to taste

● ¼ teaspoon cumin powder

● shredded white cheese (mozzarella)

DIRECTIONS:

● heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.

● add minced garlic, onions, diced pepper, gray squash, corn and saute until tender for about 5 to 7 min.

● season with salt and cumin to taste

● transfer into a serving dish

● garnish with cheese to your liking while hot

● serve immediately

GREEN BEANS WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND ALMONDS

INGREDIENTS:

● 2 pounds fresh green beans trimmed each end

● 2 medium onions sliced thin

● ½ cup sliced almonds

● 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

● 4 tablespoons olive oil

● 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

● black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

● fill a medium pot about halfway with water and bring to a boil

● add a pinch of salt and green beans. Cook for about 5 minutes beans should still be crisp

● drain beans and run under cold water to stop cooking. Hold on the side for later

● in large skillet over medium heat add almonds and toast, stirring until golden brown for about 3 min. when done remove almonds from skillet and hold

● return skillet to heat and olive oil and butter. When butter is melted add onions, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring frequently until the onions are caramelized. 20 minutes

● add thyme and cook for 5 more minutes, add green beans and almonds. Stur well and combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.