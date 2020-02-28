× South Milwaukee Police investigate death of 4-year-old child

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee Police officers and paramedics were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Montana Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Friday for a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old.

Life-saving efforts were performed but were unsuccessful. The child died at the scene.

The child’s caregivers are being interviewed and an autopsy will be performed.

This is an ongoing investigation with South Milwaukee Police.