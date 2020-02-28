US Marshals seek man ‘convicted of sexual assault of multiple juveniles,’ on the run again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND -- U.S. Marshals need your help locating Calvin Cardon, 42, who was living in Hartland until September 2019.

“The fact he’s out in the public raises an alarm,” said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. “Providing him with any assistance, they themselves could be charged with a crime.”

US Marshals said Cardon ditched his GPS monitoring device. He’s been on the Sex Offender Registry since 1997.

“Mr. Cardon, back in 1996 was convicted of sexual assault of multiple juveniles,” the agent on the case explained. “Mr. Cardon does have a criminal background involving burglary, theft, narcotics violations."

Authorities said he was 18, while the victims in the crime were 14 and 12.

The agent on the case said this isn’t the first time Cardon has violated his parole. He did the same thing in 2011. He was eventually captured in Waukesha County.

Authorities suspect he is still in the state of Wisconsin, but he has a large network to hide, including in Hartland, Pewaukee, the Sussex area, and Milwaukee.

Cardon is white, stands 6'4" tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has green eyes.

There are two active warrants for his arrest from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Authorities advised him to turn himself in.

“He should realize there are ramifications, like cutting off your bracelet and going on the run,” he said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707.