Wesley Matthews teams up with Cousins for coat drive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews will host a coat drive from Thursday, February 27 through Monday, March 2 to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Each person who brings new or gently used winter coats to any of the four Milwaukee-area Cousins Subs donation locations will receive a coupon for a free 7.5” sub with the purchase of a side (valid at select locations).

A list of Cousins Subs donation locations is below:

2900 N. Oakland Ave.

1612 W. Wisconsin Ave.

1150 Miller Park Way

6512 W. Greenfield Ave.

At the conclusion of the donation dates, Matthews will distribute all of the collected coats to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.