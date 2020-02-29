× 3 arrested in Racine County pursuit, 2 on $1M warrants connected to Waukegan shooting

RACINE COUNTY — Three people were arrested following a pursuit in Racine County Friday, Feb. 28 during which cellphones were thrown from the vehicle, which was traveling on one rim at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour at one point. Two of those arrested were wanted on warrants out of Illinois connected to a shooting.

The pursuit began around 5 p.m. out of Waukegan, Illinois.

A trooper spotted the silver Mitsubishi on Ryan Road near I-94 and attempted to stop the driver as another trooper set up tire deflation devices.

Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was being operated in a reckless manner, and the driver drove over the tire deflation devices with the left tire at Highway 100 and 27th Street — continuing at a high rate of speed.

With troopers in pursuit, a rear tire came off of the vehicle, and the driver continued on the bare rim at speeds ranging from 40 to 90 miles per hour.

The driver continued south on 76th Street and entered Racine County — traveling west on 7 Mile Road before turning south on Highway 45.

Sheriff’s officials said items were thrown from the window — later discovered to be two cellphones seized for analysis.

The driver continued west on Bennett Road, turning north onto Britton Road, and then left onto County Highway K. At this point, a trooper performed a PIT maneuver and the vehicle rotated left, went into the ditch, and rolled onto its roof.

A high-risk stop was conducted, and three people, two men ages 21 and 20, and a woman, 20, were taken into custody after being treated and released for minor injuries.

Waukegan police confirmed there were felony warrants for two of them — wanted for an earlier shooting, with $1 million bond each on the warrants.

There were no injuries to law enforcement, and only minor damage to the cruiser used to perform the PIT maneuver.