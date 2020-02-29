Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Baird Chairman Paul Purcell passes away

Posted 9:24 am, February 29, 2020, by

Paul Purcell

HOUSTON — Baird Chairman Paul Purcell passed away Friday in his home in Houston, according to President and CEO Steve Booth.

In a statement, Booth said Purcell had been battling cancer and “passed away following a valiant fight.”

Purcell joined Baird in 1994 and added chairman, president and CEO to his resume over the years, according to his biography on the Baird website.

Purcell served on various boards in Milwaukee, including the United Way of Greater Milwaukee, UPAF and Discovery World.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

