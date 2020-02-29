Former St. Louis officer gets 7 years in Russian Roulette shooting death of off-duty colleague

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- A former St. Louis police officer will spend the next seven years behind bars for his role in the death of a colleague. Nathaniel Hendren on Friday, Feb. 28 admitted he was playing Russian Roulette with a gun when he shot and killed fellow Officer Katie Alix in 2019.

One of the most emotional moments was when Officer Alix's mom walked up to the judge sobbing over the loss of her daughter, and just a few feet away, Nathaniel Hendren was shaking.

Aimee Chadwick walked out of court after telling a judge, "He knew better. He knew what he was doing."

"It's just a sad day," said Chadwick. "A very, very sad day."

Officer Alix died in January 2019 after she was shot at Hendren's duplex. Hendren was on duty, wearing his bulletproof vest. Alix was off-duty, with no vest. She was 24 years old.

Alix's sister, Taylor Chadwick, also spoke to the judge.

"Police Officer Nathaniel Hendren, a title you'll never have again," said Taylor Chadwick. "Police Officer Katlyn Nicole Alix, a title she'll never lose. I love you, something I can never say to her again."

In court, she added, "Nathan is the only one who knows the truth about what really happened that night."

Hendren also spoke.

"I know the emptiness left behind," said Hendren. "It's a direct result of my actions. I have no excuse, and I'm not looking for one.

"What didn't come through in court today I think was how much Nate cared for Katlyn," said Talmage Newton, Hendren's attorney. "They were friends. They had ridden together. They were partners. He was deeply affected by this."

"Although there is nothing the law can do to restore the life of Miss Katlyn Alix, it can make sure the person responsible for her senseless death is held accountable for his careless behavior," said Kim Gardner, circuit attorney.

The courtroom was packed.

The judge said he received 19 victim impact statements. but he reminded everybody the decision on the seven-year sentence was not his decision, but based on a prearranged plea deal between the parties.

Hendren was immediately cuffed and taken away.