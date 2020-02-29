× Jen’s Sweet Treats hosts fundraiser for fallen MFD Firefighter Darrin ‘Superman’ Jones

CUDAHY — A fundraiser was held Saturday, Feb. 29 at Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy in honor of Darrin “Superman” Jones, the Milwaukee firefighter who passed away in his sleep on Feb. 1, just three months before he planned to retire. Jones’ passing was considered a line of duty death.

“They put their lives on the line every time they, you know, come to work, and Superman was no different,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats.

One-hundred percent of proceeds received on Saturday were donated to the wife and three children of the 52-year-old firefighter who served for 29 years.

Jones’ passing likely stemmed from health issues or chemicals Jones was exposed to while on the job.

Family, co-workers reflect on Darrin Jones’ impact

Jones was described as someone who brightened everyone’s day, who was always positive, with a larger-than-life personality.

“He always did his job with dignity,” said David Votsis of the Milwaukee Fire Department. “He carried his life with dignity and class that just cannot be denied.”

The Milwaukee native also left behind a large extended family. Judy Walker, Jones’ cousin said he had a tradition through the years of getting co-workers, friends, and relatives together to celebrate any and every occasion.

“He loved to cook, and he cooked for his people,” said Walker. “He was a person that cared about people.”

Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief DeWayne Smoots said he and Jones grew up together, and were two of four from their neighborhood who became firefighters.

“If you were having a bad day, and he came in the room, your day was no longer bad,” said Smoots.

Smoots said Jones was taking a few weeks off to rehab a leg injury and planned to return before hanging up his uniform for good this May.

“Last time I talked to him, he says, ‘Nope, I’m not going out like that,'” said Smoots. “He was working hard, trying to get back to work before he retired. He didn’t want to retire off a duty injury.”

Smoots said an initial report from the medical examiner’s office indicated Jones likely died from a chronic illness such as heart disease or cancer related to his work as a firefighter.