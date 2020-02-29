× Kenosha police investigating fatal shooting

KENOSHA — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot early Saturday morning, Kenosha police say.

Officers were in the area of 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Road around 2 a.m. Saturday when they reported hearing gunshots and immediately responded to the scene.

Police found a large crowd and a victim who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for a suspect in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203