Kenosha police investigating fatal shooting

Posted 12:41 pm, February 29, 2020, by , Updated at 01:20PM, February 29, 2020

KENOSHA — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot early Saturday morning, Kenosha police say.

Officers were in the area of 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Road around 2 a.m. Saturday when they reported hearing gunshots and immediately responded to the scene.

Police found a large crowd and a victim who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for a suspect in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203

