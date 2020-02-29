‘No child deserves that:’ Vigil held for 5-year-old boy, 3-year-old girl found dead in Kaukauna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAUKAUNA -- A vigil was held Friday night, Feb. 28 in Kaukauna, nearly two weeks after William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3, were found dead in a home on Crooks Avenue.

Kaukauna police provided basic information in a news release that day -- Feb. 17. Five more news releases came out since then, and while the date on the paper has changed, the message has been the same -- that this investigation will take some time.

"I want to remind you that this is an open investigation, and although we all wish to have the answers right now, we must remain patient," said Shari Van Mun of Kaukauna, who helped organize the vigil.

Members of the community said they believe law enforcement officials are doing what they can.

"It's a little frustrating, but I'm real sure that the authorities probably have real good reasons for this," said Lenny Robbins with Guardians of the Children.

"It's hard to not know what happened and how it happened," said Sharon Holt. "No child deserves that at all."

As they continued to wait for answers, members of the community came together to mourn and figure out how to move forward.

"I want people leaving this vigil at the end of the night to go through that grieving process -- at least start it," said Attalah Sinclair, vigil organizer.

Many at the vigil didn't know Will or Dani, but still shed tears for them.

"I didn't sleep at all that night," said Sinclair. "I was just up crying because again if something like that happened to my kids, I would be devastated."

"You try to put yourself in their place, and you just can't," said Judie Brooks from Combined Locks. "I've not had a loss like that."

Neighbors lifted each other up in the midst of their pain.

"Just being neighborly, being there for each other, loving each other," said Sinclair. "Even if you don't know that person, you love them. You show patience to them. You help them."