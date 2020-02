× Pregnant woman, 4 others stabbed in Green Bay Saturday morning

GREEN BAY (WLUK) — Green Bay police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing that left five people injured — including a pregnant woman.

Officials tell FOX6 News affiliate WLUK, all of the stabbing victims are expected to survive.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of South Maple Avenue and South Chestnut Avenue.

Officials have not said whether anyone is in custody.