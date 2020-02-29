× Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash near 38th & Lancaster

WAUWATOSA — The driver of a stolen vehicle took police on a chase lasting nearly five miles, starting in Wauwatosa and ending in a crash in Milwaukee early Saturday morning.

Wauwatosa police noticed a suspicious vehicle around 1:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop near North 92nd Street and West Congress. The driver of the vehicle, which was discovered to be stolen, led police on a chase until they crashed into a fence in the area of North 38th Street and West Lancaster Avenue.

The suspect surrendered to officers and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials have not released any information on the people involved.