Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash near 38th & Lancaster

Posted 6:20 am, February 29, 2020, by , Updated at 07:02AM, February 29, 2020

Vehicle Pursuit in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — The driver of a stolen vehicle took police on a chase lasting nearly five miles, starting in Wauwatosa and ending in a crash in Milwaukee early Saturday morning.

Wauwatosa police noticed a suspicious vehicle around 1:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop near North 92nd Street and West Congress. The driver of the vehicle, which was discovered to be stolen, led police on a chase until they crashed into a fence in the area of North 38th Street and West Lancaster Avenue.

The suspect surrendered to officers and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials have not released any information on the people involved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.