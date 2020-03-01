× 20-year-old Pennsylvania man charged with attempted murder of state trooper

Franklin County, PA (WPMT) — A man who police say shot a trooper during a traffic stop this morning is facing attempted murder charges, according to online court documents.

Robert Ransom, 20, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two counts of aggravated assault among other charges.

Police said the altercation happened Saturday around 2:05 am when state troopers initiated a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township.

According to police, troopers suspected 20-year-old Robert Ransom of Chambersburg of driving under the influence. Police said, during a standard field sobriety test an altercation occurred between Ransom and the troopers.

When police attempted to take Ransom into custody, police said he pulled a handgun and shot one of the troopers.

The injured trooper was flown to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition. Ransom is under arrest.