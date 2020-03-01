801 tips and counting amid search for Colorado 11-year-old, missing for 34 days

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Crews focused on a stretch of highway Saturday, Feb. 29 — 34 days into the search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, missing from Colorado Springs since Jan. 27.

A crew was seen Saturday near Highway 105 and Highway 83, poking through the snow with shovels.

Stauch was last seen leaving his Colorado Springs home to go to a friend’s house.

No persons of interest have been identified. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve followed up on hundreds of tips from the public.

No further details were released on Saturday’s search efforts. El Paso County sheriff’s officials canceled a scheduled search in that area Friday, and noted, “Our tips to date are 801.”

El Paso County sheriff’s officials have said throughout the investigation, “This is a very fluid investigation and it can change at any minute of the day.”