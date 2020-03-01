× Airboats used to rescue 2 men from ice slab on Geneva Lake

FONTANA — Two men were rescued from the middle of Geneva Lake on Sunday, March 1 after an ice flow broke off from the main ice.

Fontana Fire & Rescue officials responded around 11:30 a.m. for a report of two people stuck on the ice. An assistant fire chief was on scene immediately after dispatch and gathered information from witnesses onshore and dispatchers as to the location of the men needing rescue.

Airboats from Fontana Fire & Rescue were called out, along with assistance from the Lake Geneva Fire Department and Town of Delevan Fire Department, along with a mutual aid ambulance from Walworth Rescue.

The airboat crew reached the men just before noon and confirmed no one else was missing.

Both men were loaded onto the airboat and brought to shore just after 12 p.m. They were medically evaluated and declined transport to the hospital.

Walworth police and Fontana police also helped at the scene.

All agencies cleared by 1:15 p.m.

Fontana Fire & Rescue officials said everyone should remember the ice on all bodies of water may not be as safe as it appears, and it’s important to exercise extreme caution around all bodies of water.