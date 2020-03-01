× ‘Caught in a mess:’ Iowa public works crews forced to remove 16,000 tires dumped at home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Public Works officials said piles of 16,000 tires in a home off Lincoln Avenue grew so out of control the city was forced to get involved in their removal.

William Peters lives in the home and owns B&M PitStop LLC, a tire removal company. He’s the middle man between a tire store and a tire recycler, but the tires he’s collecting aren’t making it to that destination.

It’s illegal for Davenport residents to collect solid waste, like used tires, in large amounts.

After multiple neighbor complaints, the city got involved — issuing the homeowners, Peters’ cousins and owners of 3 Way Farms, Inc., a citation in Jan. 2019.

After more neighbor complaints, the city filed a court order in October saying the owners and Peters, a co-defendant, had to get rid of the piles by February. They failed to meet that deadline.

At that point, public works crews had to get involved. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 26, they began loading 300 tires in 16 truckloads every day — taking them to the Scott County Landfill.

“They need to go, but they didn’t need to do it,” said Peters. “Yes, we got caught in a mess here. Some of it’s my fault. Some of it’s not.”

The city said the defendants would have to pay a disposal fee close to $100,000.

The goal was to get everything cleaned up by Monday, March 2.