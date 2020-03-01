× Driver died after vehicle struck utility pole in Racine, burst into flames

RACINE — A driver died when a vehicle struck a utility pole and burst into flames early Sunday, March 1 near Washington Avenue and Perry Avenue.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police said there was only one person in the vehicle, who passed away after the crash and fire.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to assist with the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.