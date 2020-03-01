‘Huge milestone:’ Lee’s Dairy Treat in Brookfield opens for 50th season 🍦

Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Posted 2:15 pm, March 1, 2020, by , Updated at 02:16PM, March 1, 2020
BROOKFIELD -- A mainstay for cool, sweet treats in Brookfield kicked off a celebration of 50 years in business on Saturday, Feb. 29.

People got in line for the goods at Lee's Dairy Treat at 8 a.m. Saturday for their seasonal opening at 11 a.m.

The owners of the family business said they pride themselves on the retro atmosphere with decor that takes you back to the 1970s.

"It's a huge milestone -- and if only we knew," said Nikolas Janik, VP of Lee's Dairy Treat. "You know, my Grandpa Lee, he started Lee's back in 1971. It's truly an inspiration to my mom and us to keep on succeeding."

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow deemed Saturday "Lee's Dairy Treat Day."

Lee's Dairy Treat is located on Greenfield Avenue near Sunny Slope Road in Brookfield.

