Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Milwaukee Admirals pump 49 shots on goal but fall to Colorado Eagles

Posted 7:26 pm, March 1, 2020, by

LOVELAND, Colo. — Goalie Hunter Miska stopped 48 shots to lead the Colorado Eagles to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday, March 1 at Budweiser Events Center.

Miska, playing his first game against the Admirals, earned First Star honors as he thwarted Milwaukee several times in the game. The loss snapped the Admirals’ four-game points streak. Milwaukee has a six-point lead over second-place Iowa in the Central Division.

Colorado had a 2-0 lead at the first intermission thanks to a pair of goals from Ryan Wagner. Wagner’s first goal came at 15:01 of the first period. His second was scored on the power play when he redirected a shot from the right circle into the net at 18:05.

Milwaukee got on the board at 7:20 of the second period. Zach Magwood carried the puck to the right circle and put a wrist shot into the goal for his first f the season. Tanner Jeannot picked up the lone assist.

Colorado’s Sheldon Dries deflected a shot into the net at 18:03 of the third period to close the scoring.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.