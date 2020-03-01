Milwaukee Admirals pump 49 shots on goal but fall to Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND, Colo. — Goalie Hunter Miska stopped 48 shots to lead the Colorado Eagles to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday, March 1 at Budweiser Events Center.

Miska, playing his first game against the Admirals, earned First Star honors as he thwarted Milwaukee several times in the game. The loss snapped the Admirals’ four-game points streak. Milwaukee has a six-point lead over second-place Iowa in the Central Division.

Colorado had a 2-0 lead at the first intermission thanks to a pair of goals from Ryan Wagner. Wagner’s first goal came at 15:01 of the first period. His second was scored on the power play when he redirected a shot from the right circle into the net at 18:05.

Milwaukee got on the board at 7:20 of the second period. Zach Magwood carried the puck to the right circle and put a wrist shot into the goal for his first f the season. Tanner Jeannot picked up the lone assist.

Colorado’s Sheldon Dries deflected a shot into the net at 18:03 of the third period to close the scoring.