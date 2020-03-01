Police fatally shoot 49-year-old man near MLK & Reservoir in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police shot and killed a 49-year-old man late Saturday night near Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and West Reservoir Avenue in Milwaukee.

Police were called for a report of a subject with a gun around 11 p.m. on Feb. 29. When the officers arrived, they observed a male armed with a firearm, according to a release from MPD.

Milwaukee Police News Conference

Two officers confronted the individual and subsequently discharged their firearms, fatally wounding the man, Assistant Chief Michael Brunson said in a news conference overnight.

A 27-year-old officer and a 23-year-old officer -- both with two years of service -- have been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating the incident. The Waukesha Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in this case.

PHOTOS: This is the building police were gathered in front of this morning. The scene has been cleared. As we got closer to it we could see splintered glass and bullet holes. pic.twitter.com/lJ83YgmtFc — Evan Peterson (@evanpetes) March 1, 2020