BARRON COUNTY — A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday afternoon, March 1 for an 80-year-old man who was missing from Barron County. Ronald Kuruz was found safe.

There were concerns after Kuruz was reported to have been last seen leaving a home in the Village of Cameron in a pickup truck on Sunday morning — and he couldn’t be located.

Again, Kuruz was found and is safe.

Thank you for helping to spread the word.