2 taken to hospital after police pursuit ends in crash near 84th and Congress

WAUWATOSA — Two people were transported to the hospital late Sunday night, March 1 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began in Wauwatosa and ended in Milwaukee.

The pursuit started around 11 p.m. after officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of 92nd and Congress in Wauwatosa. The driver fled.

The pursuit ended near 84th and Congress in Milwaukee after the fleeing driver crashed into another vehicle.

Two people were transported to the hospital for unknown injuries. One person was in the suspect vehicle — the other was in the vehicle that was struck.