5 nights of bottles and bites: Taste and Toast returns to downtown Milwaukee

Taste & Toast, a happy hour event coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, returns March 2 – 6. The event features specially priced small plates, appetizers and one-of-a-kind beverages, alcoholic and nonalcoholic, from 4 to 7 p.m. at more than 25 restaurants, bars and lounges in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. So gather your foodie friends and belly up to the bar!