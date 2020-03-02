Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

5 nights of bottles and bites: Taste and Toast returns to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready for five nights of bottles and bites. Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing this year's Taste and Toast at Cantina Milwaukee.

About Taste and Toast (website)

Taste & Toast returns to Downtown Milwaukee for a week of specialty small plates, appetizers and cocktails from more than 25 restaurants

Taste & Toast, a happy hour event coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, returns March 2 – 6. The event features specially priced small plates, appetizers and one-of-a-kind beverages, alcoholic and nonalcoholic, from 4 to 7 p.m. at more than 25 restaurants, bars and lounges in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. So gather your foodie friends and belly up to the bar!

