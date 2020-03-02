‘Clover is home!’ Stolen hedgehog returned to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Officials at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay announced Monday, March 2 Clover the hedgehog was returned to the sanctuary Friday, Feb. 28, after she was stolen sometime between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

Employees said early on Feb. 22, they discovered Clover’s cage empty. Police said she was most likely taken on the afternoon of Feb. 21.

The bars of her cage were pried open, officials said.

Sanctuary officials pleaded for her safe return, noting, “This is a big piece that is missing for us.”

On Monday, they thanked everyone for their concern and for helping to spread the word about the theft.

After her return, officials said Clover got a bath, and enjoyed treats and cuddle time with “very excited” staff members. She was monitored closely over the weekend to make sure she was healthy.

“We are so happy she’s home and for all of your support and kindness during this rough week,” sanctuary officials said on social media.