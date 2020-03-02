Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

‘Clover is home!’ Stolen hedgehog returned to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay

Posted 4:59 pm, March 2, 2020, by

GREEN BAY — Officials at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay announced Monday, March 2 Clover the hedgehog was returned to the sanctuary Friday, Feb. 28, after she was stolen sometime between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

Employees said early on Feb. 22, they discovered Clover’s cage empty. Police said she was most likely taken on the afternoon of Feb. 21.

The bars of her cage were pried open, officials said.

Sanctuary officials pleaded for her safe return, noting, “This is a big piece that is missing for us.”

Clover the hedgehog (PHOTO: Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary/Facebook)

Related Story
‘A big piece is missing:’ Clover the hedgehog stolen from Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay

On Monday, they thanked everyone for their concern and for helping to spread the word about the theft.

After her return, officials said Clover got a bath, and enjoyed treats and cuddle time with “very excited” staff members. She was monitored closely over the weekend to make sure she was healthy.

“We are so happy she’s home and for all of your support and kindness during this rough week,” sanctuary officials said on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.