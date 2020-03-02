× Complaint: Appleton man stabbed 3-year-old and ex who ‘didn’t want to be with him anymore’

APPLETON — First-degree homicide and attempted homicide charges were filed Monday, March 2 against an Appleton man prosecutors said prosecutors said stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killed her 3-year-old daughter because the woman didn’t want to be with him anymore.

Demetrius Williams, 25, of Appleton faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/domestic abuse, and one count of attempted first-degree homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WLUK, before the stabbings on Feb. 27 on Kensington Avenue, Williams indicated “he was upset at his ex” because the woman, “pregnant with his baby,” didn’t want to be together anymore. Williams said he then “went on a stabbing rage,” and began stabbing the woman’s 3-year-old daughter, who Appleton police identified as Zyana Corbin.

The complaint said when asked why he wanted to kill them, he said for his “freedom and happiness,” WLUK reported. He told investigators killing the woman “would mean he didn’t have to deal with her anymore, and unburden him from his anger.”

WLUK reported Corbin suffered a “very deep laceration” to her neck.

The woman, identified on GoFundMe.com as Tiana, suffered injuries to her chest, abdomen, face, and neck.

According to WLUK, Tiana told investigators after she told Williams she didn’t want to be with him, he used pepper spray on her and began beating her before grabbing a knife and cutting her. She was able to get out of the home, and found her daughter stabbed when she returned, WLUK reported.

Williams made his initial appearance in court Monday. WLUK reported cash bond was set at $2 million. Online court records showed a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 11.

