Coronavirus is not stopping some from traveling worldwide: ‘I want to do it while I can’

MILWAUKEE — The number of people affected by the coronavirus rose again on Monday, March 2. Six people have died in the U.S. as a result of the virus — and the numbers overseas are even more alarming. Despite those increasing numbers, the disease is not stopping some travelers.

The agents at Bayside Travel say future bookings may be a little quiet. But those who have trips planned now are forging ahead — and just plan on being cautious.

Juli Schultz said she is ready for the trip of a lifetime — prepared with her own travel kit.

“Hand sanitizer spray for whenever I need it for disinfectants,” Schultz aid. “I want to do it while I can and have fun. It’s a big world out there.”

Schultz is flying into Taiwan — and then headed to Cambodia and Vietnam. She is not letting the outbreak of coronavirus stop her.

“This was one of the things on my bucket list,” Schultz said.” I’m not going to worry about it.”

Schultz said she is more worried about the flu in America.

“I can’t get too uptight about it,” Schultz said.

Jeanne Reuter, owner of Bayside Travel, is keeping travelers like Schultz reassured.

“We just try to keep abreast of the situation. I check the CDC website. I have it up constantly to see if there are any new updates,” Reuter said. “We are passing on the info to them — and the biggest thing is to stay calm and wash your hands.”

Reuter said she has only had one cancellation for international flights since the coronavirus began in China. She said the health scare is not impacting countries where travel is allowed.

“We have to put it in perspective. I think it’s a lot of fear that it’s going on out here. People just have to calm down and use common sense wherever they travel,” Reuter said. “Listen to the doctors, listen to the CDC — they are the experts. And stay calm people, stay calm.”

Reuter does recommend getting trip insurance. She said agents can help you figure out what is covered. Some insurance companies have a “cancel for any reason” policy that could cover a large portion of the trip.

